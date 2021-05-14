Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in eXp World were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth about $714,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,301,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 532,500 shares of company stock worth $22,652,550. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

eXp World stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

