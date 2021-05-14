Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

