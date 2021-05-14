Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after buying an additional 768,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 42,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. WW International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. On average, analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179 over the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

