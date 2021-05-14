Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $90.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.80.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.55. 115,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,864. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

