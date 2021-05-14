Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Michael B. Yongue

Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,120,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

HALO opened at $41.77 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 261.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

