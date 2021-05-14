Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Lowered to $90.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of HAE opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.08. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,245,000 after buying an additional 227,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 7,050.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 132,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

