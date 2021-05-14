Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to 2.600-3.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.60-3.00 EPS.

HAE opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

