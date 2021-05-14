Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.06% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of HAE opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.