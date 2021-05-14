H Carl Mccall Sells 4,800 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ATH opened at $60.88 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

