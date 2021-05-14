GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,055 shares of company stock valued at $20,118,285. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $45.87 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.