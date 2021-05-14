GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 182 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $1,047.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.37, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $685.00 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.