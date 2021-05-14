Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. At Home Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOME. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,411,000 after acquiring an additional 153,182 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get At Home Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOME shares. Compass Point lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. 5,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.