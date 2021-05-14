Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,554. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

