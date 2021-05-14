GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 8.5%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.69. 86,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,712,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Separately, Nomura upgraded GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

