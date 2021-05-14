Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMBXF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo México from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of GMBXF opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. Grupo México has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.65.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

