Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 141,499 shares.The stock last traded at $52.56 and had previously closed at $50.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMAB. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

