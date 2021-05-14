GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading 8.3% Higher

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.69 and last traded at $38.48. 10,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,390,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 804.96 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 209,539 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

