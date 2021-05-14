GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.56, but opened at $38.81. GrowGeneration shares last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 15,177 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.74 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

