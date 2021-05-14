GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Issues Earnings Results

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. GrowGeneration updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.53. 3,326,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,160. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.74 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRWG. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

