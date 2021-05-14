Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $144,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,729.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,992 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.