Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 726 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 471.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 451,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 372,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,203,888. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $32.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

