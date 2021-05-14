Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 273 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

TROW traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.18. 6,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

