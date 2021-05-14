Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $711,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after purchasing an additional 174,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.41. 2,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

