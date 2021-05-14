Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,563 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,963. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

