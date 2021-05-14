Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $307.53. 12,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

