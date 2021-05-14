GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. GreenSky reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSKY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

