Greenleaf Trust Takes $231,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 643 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $323.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.89 and its 200-day moving average is $366.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.87, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

