Greenleaf Trust Purchases Shares of 14,173 Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,991,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

