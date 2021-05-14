Greenleaf Trust Purchases 314 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Autohome were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Autohome by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Autohome by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Autohome by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Autohome by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE:ATHM opened at $88.96 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.