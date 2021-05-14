Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,490 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEAK opened at $32.57 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

