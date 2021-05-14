Greenleaf Trust Invests $236,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 703 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $374.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.98 and its 200-day moving average is $309.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

