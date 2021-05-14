Greenleaf Trust Invests $210,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 4,568.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 3.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Loews by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 131,035 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L opened at $58.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

