Greenleaf Trust Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $79.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

