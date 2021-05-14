Greenleaf Trust Buys New Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 257.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in United Airlines by 139.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in United Airlines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAL. Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

