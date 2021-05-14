Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Roth Capital

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $934,450 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.