Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,529 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $61.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.43 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

QTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

