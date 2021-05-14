Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 5,748 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of M/I Homes worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHO opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,759. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

