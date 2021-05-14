Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $305.26 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.66. The stock has a market cap of $865.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

