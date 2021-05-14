Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,436,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 246,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 596,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 236,143 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.93 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.