Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 977,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 112,015 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 135,670 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 350,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $3,507,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 505,100 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

