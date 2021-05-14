Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 67,477 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 642.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,477 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

NYSE COF opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.23. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $160.37.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

