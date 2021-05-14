Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 3,604 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,176,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $16,160,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXM. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.