Great Elm Capital Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Elm Capital in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 98.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GECC stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 410.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.54% of Great Elm Capital worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.