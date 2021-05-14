Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 28.0% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,907,000 after acquiring an additional 106,167 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $1,449,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $420,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,187.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.