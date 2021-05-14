Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 5.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,668 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $518.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.53 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $519.31 and its 200-day moving average is $493.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

