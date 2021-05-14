Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 5.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 577.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $518.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.99. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.53 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,668. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.