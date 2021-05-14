Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 823,939 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 606.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,154,000 after buying an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after buying an additional 650,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

