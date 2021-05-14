Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 48,933 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $73.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.