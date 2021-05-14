Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 35,007 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.36 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.348 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.