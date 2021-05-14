Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 140,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 699,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 66,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 76,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,227 in the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

